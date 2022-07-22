The Twins return to the field Saturday after the All-Star break and nobody can quite grasp what's up with this team.

State of play: They're in first place, but have lost seven of their past 10 games. Their bullpen is a mess and their starting rotation is falling apart.

Between the (foul) line: The Twins have three options as the MLB trade deadline approaches on Aug. 2.

Go all-in. Trade for an ace pitcher and two good relief pitchers. This would involve letting go of several of the organization's top prospects.

Trade for an ace pitcher and two good relief pitchers. This would involve letting go of several of the organization's top prospects. Sell and build the team for next year. Trade Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and any other veterans not part of the long-term plans.

the team for next year. Trade Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and any other veterans not part of the long-term plans. Stay the course. Don't make any big moves — perhaps trade for a couple of mediocre pitchers and keep all the top prospects.

💭 Nick's thought bubble: The Twins front office should choose option 1 or option 2. But this team, as currently constructed, will either fall apart down the stretch and miss the playoffs, or make the playoffs with little chance of going on a deep run.

Correa — one of the best baseball players in the world— is likely only going to be here for this season. It would be silly to waste a year of his prime by surrounding him with bad pitching. Either get an ace or trade Correa.

Names to watch: The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman has a list of top pitchers who the Twins could acquire via trade, headlined by two aces — Oakland's Frankie Montas and Cincinnati's Luis Castillo.

What's ahead: The Twins are on the road for the rest of July, starting Saturday in Detroit. They return to Target Field Aug. 1 for a series with the Tigers and Blue Jays.