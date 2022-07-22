Hot homes: 4 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home.

Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue.

Location : Hamline - Midway

: Hamline - Midway Specs : Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feet

: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feet Listed by : Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.

: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc. Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage.

Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch.

Why we love it: This cheery blue home has a gorgeous sunny porch and a spacious backyard.

Location : Roseville

: Roseville Specs : Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1.584 square feet.

: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1.584 square feet. Listed by : Alex Murray at Edina Realty, Inc.

: Alex Murray at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: A new privacy fence, fresh paint, one-car detached garage, hardwood floors and updated electrical work.

715 County Rd. B2 W. Photos courtesy of Alex Murray.

Why we love it: The luxury condo has a 35-foot wide great room and two balconies with Midtown Greenway views.

Location : Lowry Hill East

: Lowry Hill East Specs : Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,516 square feet

: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,516 square feet Listed by : Nicoli Holm at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

: Nicoli Holm at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: A wraparound corner balcony, open floor plan, new appliances, eat-in kitchen island and location close to Bde Maka Ska.

2840 Bryant Ave. S. #E304. Photo courtesy of Nicoli Holm.

Why we love it: This custom-built, three level split home has plenty of space for the whole family and a large back porch.

Location : Shoreview

: Shoreview Specs : Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,207 square feet

: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,207 square feet Listed by: Stephanie Gruver at RE/MAX Results

Stephanie Gruver at RE/MAX Results Features: Vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, new appliances, two-car attached garage and lots of storage.

986 Ingerson Road. Photos courtesy of Spacecrafting.

Why we love it: The 3-story home is right on the banks of Lost Lake, with over 120 feet of lakeshore and waterfront views.