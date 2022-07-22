38 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 4 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

A sunny condo with wood features
2840 Bryant Ave S. #E304. Photos courtesy of Nicoli Holm.

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home.

818 Fry St. — $269,900

Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue.

  • Location: Hamline - Midway
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feet
  • Listed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.
  • Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage.
The exterior of a stucco house.
715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000

Why we love it: This cheery blue home has a gorgeous sunny porch and a spacious backyard.

  • Location: Roseville
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1.584 square feet.
  • Listed by: Alex Murray at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: A new privacy fence, fresh paint, one-car detached garage, hardwood floors and updated electrical work.
a blue and white house as seen at sunset
2840 Bryant Ave S. #E304 — $550,000

Why we love it: The luxury condo has a 35-foot wide great room and two balconies with Midtown Greenway views.

  • Location: Lowry Hill East
  • Specs: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,516 square feet
  • Listed by: Nicoli Holm at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: A wraparound corner balcony, open floor plan, new appliances, eat-in kitchen island and location close to Bde Maka Ska.
A condo with wood features
986 Ingerson Rd. — $430,000

Why we love it: This custom-built, three level split home has plenty of space for the whole family and a large back porch.

  • Location: Shoreview
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,207 square feet
  • Listed by: Stephanie Gruver at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Vaulted ceilings, two fireplaces, new appliances, two-car attached garage and lots of storage.
4045 Trenton Ln. N. — $675,000

Why we love it: The 3-story home is right on the banks of Lost Lake, with over 120 feet of lakeshore and waterfront views.

  • Location: Plymouth
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,701 square feet
  • Listed by: Jon Arne at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Features: Vaulted ceilings, a finished basement, three car garage and large back deck.
