Minneapolis pauses plans for Water Works art installation

Minneapolis has quietly paused plans to install a public art project at a high-profile new park overlooking the Mississippi, following a split with the artist commissioned to create the work.

Neither side is saying what caused the change in plans.

State of play: Water Works at Mill Rivers, which overlooks St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge, opened in 2021.

Designs for three-acre site, which includes a pavilion and the award-winning restaurant Owamni, include plans for art and other features highlighting and educating visitors on Native culture and history.

Officials announced in March that artist Inkpa Mani Thinks First had been selected to create an installation that celebrates "the histories, languages, and vibrant cultures of Indigenous and Dakhóta people," including nearby landmarks Owámniyomni (St. Anthony Falls) and Wanáǧi Wíta (Spirit Island).

But community meetings on the project scheduled for this spring were cancelled.

What they're saying: Minneapolis spokesperson John Louis confirmed to Axios last week that the project was put on hold after the artist "asked to end the contract."

What they're not saying: However, Louis declined to comment on the reason for the contract termination, which takes effect next month. He said the artist would be better suited to respond.

Inkpa Mani Thinks First did not provide a comment or agree to an interview when contacted by Axios.

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board also declined to comment.

What's next: Louis said the city "will meet with the Native artists and community members involved in the listening and visioning sessions before determining next steps."