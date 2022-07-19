Data: Redfin; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

House hunters can finally breathe a little.

What's happening: The blistering Twin Cities housing market of the past two years is starting to cool.

Pending sales over the past three week are down 23% compared with the same time period last year, per new data from the Minneapolis and Saint Paul Area Association of Realtors.

There are now 12% more homes on the market than a year ago.

More sellers are dropping asking prices. Nearly 40% of homes on the market in June were listed at a reduced price. A year ago, the share was 30%, according to Redfin.

But, but but: The market is still very much tilted toward sellers.

The median sales price for a Twin Cities home hit $380,000 in June — up from $375,000 a month ago and up 8.6% from a year ago.

Plus, the amount of homes on the market remains very low compared to historical trends.

An expert with the Minneapolis Fed told Axios last month that she doesn't expect more than a slight dip in home prices in the Twin Cities.

Between the lines: The largest factor for the cooling market is that rising interest rates have made it more expensive to buy a house.

Rates for a 30-year-fixed mortgage jumped from below 3% last summer to 5.81% in late June, though they dipped to 5.51 last week, according to Freddie Mac.

What they're saying: “While buyers should know that mortgage rates are still well below their long-term average, the increase in rates has had a real impact,” said Denise Mazone, president of Minneapolis Area Realtors. “Today’s buyers are more sensitive to that.”

What we’re watching: New listings and pending sales. If more listings flood the market this summer and buyers don’t bite, that’s when we would start to see more power shift into buyers' hands.