What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: July 15-17, 2022

🖌 Over 150 artists will be at Minnehaha Park for this weekend's Minnehaha Falls Art Festival , and every booth will have at least one item under $30. Free.

🎷 The Lowertown Blues and Funk Fest is back on Saturday with all day music at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul. Free, with a VIP option.

🚤 Bring your boats, floats and lifejackets to a “Float-In” movie on the shores of Silver Lake tomorrow night. This year’s film is the iconic Minnesota movie “The Mighty Ducks.” Free.

🚗 Check out hot rods and muscle cars (without the noise) at the Street Machine Nationals this weekend at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. $12+.

The Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul play host to an international esports tournament for the game Tekken 7 tomorrow night. $5 for spectator tickets.

👩‍🎨Take a walk around Uptown for the LynLake Street Art Festival this weekend. Fifty street artists are creating murals on dozens of walls in LynLake, plus live performances and food trucks. Free.

😋 Hunt for the raspberry medallion, watch the Grande Day Parade and eat a lot of berries at the annual Hopkins Raspberry Festival this weekend. Free.

🚶‍♀️Learn more about Dakota culture from Indigeneous artist Marlena Myles at the Dakota Spirit Walk in St. Paul on Sunday. The guided tour of the public art installation utilizes augmented reality and animation to teach Native history. $10.

🇨🇳 Celebrate Minneapolis’ international “sister cities,” like Harbin, China, Uppsala, Sweden and Winnepeg, Canada at an ice cream social on Nicollet Island this Sunday. Free.