Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $270K
This week's hot homes collection includes an updated craftsman in Mac-Groveland and an airy Bloomington abode with a polished kitchen.
1016 Lowry Ave. N.E. - $269,900
Why we love it: This sunny remodel boasts an inviting kitchen with brand new shaker cabinets and butcher block countertops.
- Location: Windom Park (Northeast Minneapolis)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,594 square feet
- Listed by: Elizabeth Sibet at Keller Williams Classic Realty
- Features: Off-street parking, remodeled bathrooms, updated plumbing and electrical, premium flooring, backyard shed, upgrades throughout.
2424 Ivy Ln. - $419,900
Why we love it: An open floor plan and new kitchen enhance this light-filled home with old-world charm.
- Location: Bloomington
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,644 square feet
- Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, butcher block kitchen counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry.
2026 Lincoln Ave. - $485,000
Why we love it: Perched in a walkable neighborhood, this renovated craftsman radiates with cozy hues and stylish finishes.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,064 square feet
- Listed by: Shane Montoya and Paul Olson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, built-in buffet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, sun room.
1339 Sargent Ave. - $499,000
Why we love it: Inviting outdoor living spaces enhance this fully updated abode with a bonus loft space in the heated, insulated garage.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet
- Listed by: Shane Montoya and Ryan Radtke at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, wet bar, original woodwork and built-in's, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, patio, hot tub.
3556 Edmund Blvd. - $725,000
Why we love it: Nestled along the West River Parkway, this dreamy home offers generous space for gathering, inside and out.
- Location: Howe (Minneapolis)
- Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2,037 square feet
- Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, sun porch, bay window, front deck, backyard pergola.
