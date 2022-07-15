Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $270K

This week's hot homes collection includes an updated craftsman in Mac-Groveland and an airy Bloomington abode with a polished kitchen.

Why we love it: This sunny remodel boasts an inviting kitchen with brand new shaker cabinets and butcher block countertops.

Location: Windom Park (Northeast Minneapolis)

Windom Park (Northeast Minneapolis) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,594 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,594 square feet Listed by: Elizabeth Sibet at Keller Williams Classic Realty

Elizabeth Sibet at Keller Williams Classic Realty Features: Off-street parking, remodeled bathrooms, updated plumbing and electrical, premium flooring, backyard shed, upgrades throughout.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Elizabeth Sibet

Why we love it: An open floor plan and new kitchen enhance this light-filled home with old-world charm.

Location: Bloomington

Bloomington Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,644 square feet

4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,644 square feet Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty

Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, butcher block kitchen counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry.

Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk

Why we love it: Perched in a walkable neighborhood, this renovated craftsman radiates with cozy hues and stylish finishes.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,064 square feet

4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,064 square feet Listed by: Shane Montoya and Paul Olson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Shane Montoya and Paul Olson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, built-in buffet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, sun room.

Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

Why we love it: Inviting outdoor living spaces enhance this fully updated abode with a bonus loft space in the heated, insulated garage.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet

5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet Listed by: Shane Montoya and Ryan Radtke at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Shane Montoya and Ryan Radtke at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, wet bar, original woodwork and built-in's, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, patio, hot tub.

Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

Why we love it: Nestled along the West River Parkway, this dreamy home offers generous space for gathering, inside and out.

Location: Howe (Minneapolis)

Howe (Minneapolis) Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2,037 square feet

3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2,037 square feet Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results

Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, sun porch, bay window, front deck, backyard pergola.

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

