10 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $270K

Sami Sparber
exterior view of blue house with front porch
3556 Edmund Blvd. Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

This week's hot homes collection includes an updated craftsman in Mac-Groveland and an airy Bloomington abode with a polished kitchen.

1016 Lowry Ave. N.E. - $269,900

Why we love it: This sunny remodel boasts an inviting kitchen with brand new shaker cabinets and butcher block countertops.

  • Location: Windom Park (Northeast Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,594 square feet
  • Listed by: Elizabeth Sibet at Keller Williams Classic Realty
  • Features: Off-street parking, remodeled bathrooms, updated plumbing and electrical, premium flooring, backyard shed, upgrades throughout.
front of home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Elizabeth Sibet
living room with views into other living spaces
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Elizabeth Sibet
kitchen with view of dining room and white appliances
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Elizabeth Sibet
2424 Ivy Ln. - $419,900

Why we love it: An open floor plan and new kitchen enhance this light-filled home with old-world charm.

  • Location: Bloomington
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 1,644 square feet
  • Listed by: Ilya Zderchuk and Jacob Smith at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, butcher block kitchen counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry.
exterior view of white house with black trim
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
living room with fireplace
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
kitchen with modern appliances and view of dining area
Photo: Nordy Photography, courtesy of Ilya Zderchuk
2026 Lincoln Ave. - $485,000

Why we love it: Perched in a walkable neighborhood, this renovated craftsman radiates with cozy hues and stylish finishes.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 4 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, 2,064 square feet
  • Listed by: Shane Montoya and Paul Olson at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, finished basement, built-in buffet, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, sun room.
exterior view of cream colored home
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
living room with fireplace and seating area
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
kitchen with modern appliances and grey-blue cabinets
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
1339 Sargent Ave. - $499,000

Why we love it: Inviting outdoor living spaces enhance this fully updated abode with a bonus loft space in the heated, insulated garage.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: 5 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms, 2,145 square feet
  • Listed by: Shane Montoya and Ryan Radtke at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, wet bar, original woodwork and built-in's, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, patio, hot tub.
exterior of sage green home with white trim
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
dining room with built in buffet
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
modern kitchen with white cabinets
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
3556 Edmund Blvd. - $725,000

Why we love it: Nestled along the West River Parkway, this dreamy home offers generous space for gathering, inside and out.

  • Location: Howe (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: 3 bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms, 2,037 square feet
  • Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, sun porch, bay window, front deck, backyard pergola.
front of blue house with front porch
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
living room
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
large kitchen with white cabinets and built ins
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
sunset under the backyard pergola with view of garage
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more