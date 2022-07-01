What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary.

🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10.

🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and "Datura," a vampire author contemplates her existence. $7+.

🇸🇴 Somali Week, an annual celebration recognizing Somali Independence Day, kicks off Saturday with a daylong festival on Lake Street. Free.

🛸Did you know there's a World UFO Day? Head to NE Sculpture on Saturday to send messages to the beyond, look for spaceships and watch UFO movies. Free.

💨 The Studio Ghibli at the Parkway Theater lineup begins this weekend with a screening of "Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind." $35 gets you entry into Sunday's matinee and the other July screenings, including "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro."

🍔 Bring your appetite to the Taste of Food Truck Fair in St. Paul on Sunday, where over 20 of the Twin Cities best will gather in one church parking lot. Free entry.

👙 Celebrate freedom by showing some skin for the Freedom From Pants Ride, an annual, clothing-optional bike ride in downtown Minneapolis on Monday. Free.