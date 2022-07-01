Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $370K

20 mins ago - Real Estate

blue painted house
1273 Fairmount Ave. Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Dutch Colonial and a sleek one-story in Highland Park.

4136 Zenith Ave. N. — $370,000

Why we love it: This cozy abode is within walking distance to trails and other popular neighborhood spots.

  • Location: Robbinsdale
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,059 square feet
  • Listed by: Julie Olsen at Edina Realty Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, newer paint throughout.
house tucked in yard among trees
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen
living room with open concept view of dining room
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen
kitchen with modern appliances and wood cabinetry
Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen
1273 Fairmount Ave. — $375,000

Why we love it: Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this south-facing Dutch Colonial is cheerful and filled with natural night.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,364 square feet
  • Listed by: Shane Montoya at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, oak floors, brick fireplace, natural woodwork, deck, patio.
exterior of house
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
open concept living room with view of dining room
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
kitchen with white cabinetry
Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya
1942 Saunders Ave. — $415,000

Why we love it: Plentiful updates refresh this well-maintained home with a spacious family room and remodeled lower-level bathroom.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,775 square feet
  • Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Sean Giambruno at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, dry bar, deck, patio, new air conditioner and laundry appliances.
exterior of home
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
living room
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
kitchen with dark cabinetry
Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results
650 Jackson St. N.E. — $429,900

Why we love it: This inviting, farmhouse-style abode boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

  • Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis)
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,796 square feet
  • Listed by: Ryan Luthi and Barbara Nading at eXp Realty
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, new and original hardwood floors, powder room and office added during main level remodel, other upgrades throughout.
exterior of farmhouse style home
Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading
living room with view of dining room in background
Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading
kitchen with white cabinets and a wooden island
Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading
1118 Saint Paul Ave. — $450,000

Why we love it: With stylish living spaces, this mid-century modern home offers a smart take on one-story living.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathrooms, 2,150 square feet
  • Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, dining area with breakfast bar, flexible family room space, mudroom, backyard rain garden and patio.
exterior of one-story home
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
living room
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
fireplace against navy plank backdrop
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
white modern kitchen
Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson
