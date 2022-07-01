Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $370K

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Dutch Colonial and a sleek one-story in Highland Park.

Why we love it: This cozy abode is within walking distance to trails and other popular neighborhood spots.

Location: Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,059 square feet

Listed by: Julie Olsen at Edina Realty Inc.

Julie Olsen at Edina Realty Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, newer paint throughout.

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen

Photo: VHT Studios, courtesy of Julie Olsen

Why we love it: Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this south-facing Dutch Colonial is cheerful and filled with natural night.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul) Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,364 square feet

Listed by: Shane Montoya at Keller Williams Integrity Realty

Shane Montoya at Keller Williams Integrity Realty Features: Detached one-car garage, oak floors, brick fireplace, natural woodwork, deck, patio.

Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

Photo: In View Fotos, courtesy of Shane Montoya

Why we love it: Plentiful updates refresh this well-maintained home with a spacious family room and remodeled lower-level bathroom.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,775 square feet

Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Sean Giambruno at RE/MAX Results

Kerby Skurat and Sean Giambruno at RE/MAX Results Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, dry bar, deck, patio, new air conditioner and laundry appliances.

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results

Photo courtesy of Kerby & Cristina Real Estate Experts with RE/MAX Results

Why we love it: This inviting, farmhouse-style abode boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis)

St. Anthony East (Minneapolis) Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,796 square feet

Listed by: Ryan Luthi and Barbara Nading at eXp Realty

Ryan Luthi and Barbara Nading at eXp Realty Features: Detached two-car garage, new and original hardwood floors, powder room and office added during main level remodel, other upgrades throughout.

Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading

Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading

Photo: Oneshot Media, courtesy of Barbara Nading

Why we love it: With stylish living spaces, this mid-century modern home offers a smart take on one-story living.

Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)

Highland Park (St. Paul) Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathrooms, 2,150 square feet

Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results

Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results Features: Attached one-car garage, dining area with breakfast bar, flexible family room space, mudroom, backyard rain garden and patio.

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson

Photo courtesy of Travis Erickson