Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $370K
This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Dutch Colonial and a sleek one-story in Highland Park.
4136 Zenith Ave. N. — $370,000
Why we love it: This cozy abode is within walking distance to trails and other popular neighborhood spots.
- Location: Robbinsdale
- Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,059 square feet
- Listed by: Julie Olsen at Edina Realty Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, stainless steel appliances, original hardwood floors, deck, newer paint throughout.
1273 Fairmount Ave. — $375,000
Why we love it: Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, this south-facing Dutch Colonial is cheerful and filled with natural night.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul)
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,364 square feet
- Listed by: Shane Montoya at Keller Williams Integrity Realty
- Features: Detached one-car garage, oak floors, brick fireplace, natural woodwork, deck, patio.
1942 Saunders Ave. — $415,000
Why we love it: Plentiful updates refresh this well-maintained home with a spacious family room and remodeled lower-level bathroom.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,775 square feet
- Listed by: Kerby Skurat and Sean Giambruno at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, original hardwood floors, dry bar, deck, patio, new air conditioner and laundry appliances.
650 Jackson St. N.E. — $429,900
Why we love it: This inviting, farmhouse-style abode boasts a fully remodeled kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
- Location: St. Anthony East (Minneapolis)
- Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,796 square feet
- Listed by: Ryan Luthi and Barbara Nading at eXp Realty
- Features: Detached two-car garage, new and original hardwood floors, powder room and office added during main level remodel, other upgrades throughout.
1118 Saint Paul Ave. — $450,000
Why we love it: With stylish living spaces, this mid-century modern home offers a smart take on one-story living.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul)
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathrooms, 2,150 square feet
- Listed by: Travis Erickson at RE/MAX Results
- Features: Attached one-car garage, dining area with breakfast bar, flexible family room space, mudroom, backyard rain garden and patio.
