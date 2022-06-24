Jazz Fest and food trucks: Your weekend in the Twin Cities
🪐 Get up very early on Saturday for Planet Party at the Bell Museum. From 4am-5am, all seven planets (plus Pluto) will be visible in the night sky. Telescopes will be provided. Free, but registration required.
🖼 If you want to see some non-immersive Van Gogh, Minneapolis Institute of Art has a new exhibition opening Saturday featuring five paintings by the artist. $16.
🚲 Show off your pre-2000s ride at the Vintage Bike Show at One on One Bicycle Studio on Saturday. BYOB (Bring your own bike stand). Free.
🎡 It’s a great weekend for festivals. Blaine Festival, Eagan Art Festival, Dan Patch Days in Savage, Wayzata Art Experience and Minnetonka Summer Fest are all this weekend. Free.
🍛 Two words: Free food! “The Food That Made Us,” a traveling food truck tour highlighting authentic dishes from different cultures, is coming to Minneapolis this weekend — and all of the food is free. Free.
🍓 Try some fresh, locally grown berries at the Afton Strawberry Festival this weekend. Get there early on Saturday to sign up for the Strawberry Shortcake Eating Competition. Free.
🎷 Bring a chair to Mears Park and enjoy live music at the Twin Cities Jazz Festival. Park performances are free, and businesses around Lowertown will also host jazz performers throughout the weekend.
🖌 Walk a park full of chalk art and vote for your favorites at the Chalk Walk Festival in New Brighton this weekend. Free.

