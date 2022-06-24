1 hour ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $240K

Sami Sparber
exterior view of home with greenery around it
1824 Wordsworth Ave. Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo.

This week's "hot homes" collection includes a Highland Park abode with trendy finishes and a bright bungalow in Longfellow.

Situational awareness: Twin Cities' housing supply in May increased for the first time in two years, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS and the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS.

  • Meanwhile, the median sales price climbed to $375,000, those groups found.
654 37th Ave. N.E. - $240,000

Why we love it: Move right in to this cheerful home with a large family room, hardwood floors and white kitchen cabinetry.

  • Location: Columbia Park (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,324 square feet.
  • Listed by: Jerome Moscowitz and Debra Johnson at RE/MAX Results.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, new furnace and central air, vinyl windows on main level.
exterior of home
Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz.
living room
Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz.
white kitchen
Photo courtesy of Jerome Moscowitz.
3418 42nd Ave. S. - $365,000

Why we love it: Spacious and sunny, this Craftsman bungalow boasts an updated kitchen and original woodwork throughout.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet.
  • Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, recently refinished hardwood floors.
exterior of home
Photo: Anderson Realty.
living room
Photo: Anderson Realty.
kitchen with navy and white cabinets and modern appliances
Photo: Anderson Realty.
1824 Wordsworth Ave. - $375,000

Why we love it: A new kitchen with brushed brass finishes adds style to this corner lot abode gleaming in natural light.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,180 square feet.
  • Listed by: Natasha Cejudo at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, kitchen tile flooring, natural woodwork, patio, security system.
living room with stylish staging
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo.
sleek modern kitchen with trendy finishings
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo.
dining room with benches and storage
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Natasha Cejudo.
567 Saratoga St. S. - $439,000

Why we love it: This 1.5-story home combines modern updates and classic charm, offering nine-foot ceilings and a renovated primary bedroom with Norwegian-style finishes.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,465 square feet.
  • Listed by: Austin Meimaridis at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original woodwork, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, barn door, porch.
exterior of yellow-tan house
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis.
living room with lots of woodwork
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis.
kitchen with woodwork
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Austin Meimaridis.
2171 Overlook Dr. - $650,000

Why we love it: Views of Nine Mile Creek and a picket fence add storybook character to this cozy home.

  • Location: Bloomington.
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,153 square feet.
  • Listed by: Arthur Hays at Lakes Sotheby's International.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, heated bathroom floors, cherry cabinets, porch, back deck and patio, new roof and newer appliances.
outside of home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays.
living room with cabinetry
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays.
kitchen opening into dining room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Arthur Hays.
