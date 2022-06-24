Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $240K
This week's "hot homes" collection includes a Highland Park abode with trendy finishes and a bright bungalow in Longfellow.
Situational awareness: Twin Cities' housing supply in May increased for the first time in two years, per new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS and the Saint Paul Area Association of REALTORS.
- Meanwhile, the median sales price climbed to $375,000, those groups found.
654 37th Ave. N.E. - $240,000
Why we love it: Move right in to this cheerful home with a large family room, hardwood floors and white kitchen cabinetry.
- Location: Columbia Park (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,324 square feet.
- Listed by: Jerome Moscowitz and Debra Johnson at RE/MAX Results.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, new furnace and central air, vinyl windows on main level.
3418 42nd Ave. S. - $365,000
Why we love it: Spacious and sunny, this Craftsman bungalow boasts an updated kitchen and original woodwork throughout.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,250 square feet.
- Listed by: Michael Smith and Rebekah Cook at Anderson Realty.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, solid-surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, recently refinished hardwood floors.
1824 Wordsworth Ave. - $375,000
Why we love it: A new kitchen with brushed brass finishes adds style to this corner lot abode gleaming in natural light.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,180 square feet.
- Listed by: Natasha Cejudo at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, kitchen tile flooring, natural woodwork, patio, security system.
567 Saratoga St. S. - $439,000
Why we love it: This 1.5-story home combines modern updates and classic charm, offering nine-foot ceilings and a renovated primary bedroom with Norwegian-style finishes.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,465 square feet.
- Listed by: Austin Meimaridis at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, partially finished basement, original woodwork, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, barn door, porch.
2171 Overlook Dr. - $650,000
Why we love it: Views of Nine Mile Creek and a picket fence add storybook character to this cozy home.
- Location: Bloomington.
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,153 square feet.
- Listed by: Arthur Hays at Lakes Sotheby's International.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished walkout basement, heated bathroom floors, cherry cabinets, porch, back deck and patio, new roof and newer appliances.
