Minnesota teams roll to Des Moines for Soapbox race

a musher-themed soap box race entrant
Photo courtesy of The Mush-Kateers via Red Bull

At least eight teams with Minnesota ties are competing in the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines this weekend.

Why it matters: The event, billed as "the world's wildest downhill” race, is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to Iowa's capital.

  • But the real reason it matters is it's fun!

The big picture: Our region is is the second-most represented metro in this week's race, per Axios Des Moines. We trail the host city, which has 13.

Zoom in: Local entrants include A Drive to the Roxbury, Rocket Shark and the Mush-Kateers, who describe themselves as "hearty men forged in the frozen tundra of MN."

Yes, but: We must confess that we're not cheering for any of the Minnesota competitors... because our colleagues at Axios Des Moines have a car of their own!

🗳️ You, too, can root for your favorite team (without making the trek down 1-35) by casting a vote for the peoples' choice award.

axios des moines
Our Axios team! Photo: Lihn Ta/Axios
