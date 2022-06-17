Minnesota teams roll to Des Moines for Soapbox race

At least eight teams with Minnesota ties are competing in the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Des Moines this weekend.

Why it matters: The event, billed as "the world's wildest downhill” race, is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans to Iowa's capital.

But the real reason it matters is it's fun!

The big picture: Our region is is the second-most represented metro in this week's race, per Axios Des Moines. We trail the host city, which has 13.

Zoom in: Local entrants include A Drive to the Roxbury, Rocket Shark and the Mush-Kateers, who describe themselves as "hearty men forged in the frozen tundra of MN."

Yes, but: We must confess that we're not cheering for any of the Minnesota competitors... because our colleagues at Axios Des Moines have a car of their own!

Check out the ride reporter Linh Ta will steer through the course.

🗳️ You, too, can root for your favorite team (without making the trek down 1-35) by casting a vote for the peoples' choice award.