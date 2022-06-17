21 mins ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $237K

Sami Sparber
home with brick exterior with greenery
4361 Lake Drive Ave. N. Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.

This week's collection includes five lovely abodes, from a contemporary condo to a playful remodel.

8151 33rd Ave S. #203 - $236,900

Why we love it: This airy condo is updated with luxe finishes, including large plank flooring and a custom island.

  • Location: Bloomington.
  • Specs: One bedroom, one bathroom, 742 square feet.
  • Listed by: Sally Owen at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Parking spot in a heated, underground garage, custom granite, floor-to-ceiling windows, new stove and dishwasher, walk-in shower.
main room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.
kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.
hallway with decor
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.
4361 Lake Drive Ave. N. - $389,000

Why we love it: With an inviting brick exterior, this Cape Cod-style home boasts a spacious main floor and three-season porch.

  • Location: Robbinsdale.
  • Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,896 square feet.
  • Listed by: Rebecca Brown at RE/MAX Results.
  • Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, office, backyard with fire pit, playhouse and shed.
living room area
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.
kitchen
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.
three season porch sunroom
Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.
1607 James Ave. - $393,000

Why we love it: A cozy front porch complements this updated and sun-soaked charmer.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,474 square feet.
  • Listed by: Ann Kent at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, new windows, two closets in primary bedroom.
exterior of home
Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.
living room
Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.
white kitchen
Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.
8826 Zenith Rd. - $419,900

Why we love it: Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac, this updated abode offers a new kitchen and sunroom with a wall of windows.

  • Location: Bloomington.
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,827 square feet.
  • Listed by: Adam Fonda at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows, flooring and upgrades throughout.
outside of home
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.
living room
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.
kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.
3533 46th Ave. S. - $650,000

Why we love it: Bright colors bring personality to this recently remodeled home that has a chef's kitchen and is flooded with natural light. Plus: You're just steps from the West River Parkway Trail.

  • Location: Howe (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,707 square feet.
  • Listed by: Victoria Simmonds at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets and high-end appliances, refinished hardwoods, sunroom.
exterior of dark home
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Victoria Simmonds.
colorful living room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Victoria Simmonds.
colorful kitchen with barstools
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Victoria Simmonds.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more