Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $237K

This week's collection includes five lovely abodes, from a contemporary condo to a playful remodel.

Why we love it: This airy condo is updated with luxe finishes, including large plank flooring and a custom island.

Location: Bloomington.

Sally Owen at Coldwell Banker Realty. Features: Parking spot in a heated, underground garage, custom granite, floor-to-ceiling windows, new stove and dishwasher, walk-in shower.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Sally Owen.

Why we love it: With an inviting brick exterior, this Cape Cod-style home boasts a spacious main floor and three-season porch.

Location: Robbinsdale.

Rebecca Brown at RE/MAX Results. Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, office, backyard with fire pit, playhouse and shed.

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.

Photo: Mill City Team, courtesy of Rebecca Brown.

Why we love it: A cozy front porch complements this updated and sun-soaked charmer.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).

Ann Kent at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, new windows, two closets in primary bedroom.

Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.

Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.

Photo courtesy of Ann Kent.

Why we love it: Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac, this updated abode offers a new kitchen and sunroom with a wall of windows.

Location: Bloomington.

Adam Fonda at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty. Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows, flooring and upgrades throughout.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Adam Fonda.

Why we love it: Bright colors bring personality to this recently remodeled home that has a chef's kitchen and is flooded with natural light. Plus: You're just steps from the West River Parkway Trail.

Location: Howe (Minneapolis).

Victoria Simmonds at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets and high-end appliances, refinished hardwoods, sunroom.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Victoria Simmonds.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Victoria Simmonds.