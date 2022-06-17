Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $237K
This week's collection includes five lovely abodes, from a contemporary condo to a playful remodel.
8151 33rd Ave S. #203 - $236,900
Why we love it: This airy condo is updated with luxe finishes, including large plank flooring and a custom island.
- Location: Bloomington.
- Specs: One bedroom, one bathroom, 742 square feet.
- Listed by: Sally Owen at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Parking spot in a heated, underground garage, custom granite, floor-to-ceiling windows, new stove and dishwasher, walk-in shower.
4361 Lake Drive Ave. N. - $389,000
Why we love it: With an inviting brick exterior, this Cape Cod-style home boasts a spacious main floor and three-season porch.
- Location: Robbinsdale.
- Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,896 square feet.
- Listed by: Rebecca Brown at RE/MAX Results.
- Features: Attached one-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, office, backyard with fire pit, playhouse and shed.
1607 James Ave. - $393,000
Why we love it: A cozy front porch complements this updated and sun-soaked charmer.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,474 square feet.
- Listed by: Ann Kent at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, partially finished basement, hardwood floors, natural woodwork, new windows, two closets in primary bedroom.
8826 Zenith Rd. - $419,900
Why we love it: Located on a peaceful cul-de-sac, this updated abode offers a new kitchen and sunroom with a wall of windows.
- Location: Bloomington.
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,827 square feet.
- Listed by: Adam Fonda at Lakes Sotheby's International Realty.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, new windows, flooring and upgrades throughout.
3533 46th Ave. S. - $650,000
Why we love it: Bright colors bring personality to this recently remodeled home that has a chef's kitchen and is flooded with natural light. Plus: You're just steps from the West River Parkway Trail.
- Location: Howe (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,707 square feet.
- Listed by: Victoria Simmonds at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, custom kitchen cabinets and high-end appliances, refinished hardwoods, sunroom.
