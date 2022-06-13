Hennepin Avenue between Uptown and the Walker Art Center is going to look a whole lot different in a few years.

Driving the news: The Minneapolis City Council is set to vote on a new layout for the major corridor on Thursday. The design of the street has been hotly debated.

Why it matters: A plan approved by a key committee last week will remove parking to make more room for bike and bus lanes.

The intrigue: Public works director Margaret Anderson Kelliher put forward a plan for the bus lanes to be used for parking at certain times, with the intent they will eventually be fully dedicated to buses.

Council Member Aisha Chughtai, who represents the area, authored an amendment to not allow parking at any time in the bus lanes. It passed committee Thursday on a 5-1 vote.

How we got here: The Hennepin redesign has been in the works for two years.

Proponents of the new design say the layout will make the street safer for bicyclists and pedestrians and speed up transit service — though it's not clear yet how much faster bus service will get.

Opponents argue that the loss of parking will further harm businesses in the area and will also lead more vehicles to cut through surrounding neighborhoods.

By the numbers: Currently, Hennepin Avenue is a high volume street with mostly four lanes of vehicle traffic and two lanes of parking.

It carries 15,000-31,000 vehicles a day, 6,600 bus riders, 770-3,400 pedestrians and 220-280 bicyclists, according to a city presentation.

What's next: Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024.