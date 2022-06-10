Art fairs and beer fests: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend
🌳 All 75 of Minnesota's state parks are free to visit this Saturday!
🎸 ICYMI: Tickets are still available for tomorrow's Rock the Garden music festival. This year’s headliners include Sleater-Kinney and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. $84.
🌼 Snap the perfect Instagram pic at Peony Field Days. Swenson Gardens in Howard Lake is opening their fields of blooming peonies this weekend for strolls, picnics and pictures. Free.
🍻 It’s a great weekend for beer fans. St. Paul Beer Festival, tipsy bike tour Twin Cities Brewvet and German beer festival Kölschfest are all this weekend. Prices vary.
🖌 Walk Mississippi River Boulevard and shop neighborhood artists tomorrow at the Shadow Falls Art Fair in St. Paul. Tip: stop by nearby Nellie’s Ice Cream for a post-walk treat. Free.
🌙 Stay up all night for Northern Spark, a 9pm - 5:30am festival in downtown St. Paul tomorrow. Expect live performances, hands-on art making and lots of coffee. Free.
🌊 Bring the family to Water Street in Excelsior for Art on the Lake, an all-ages festival with over 140 artists. Free.
🎤 Listen to up-and-coming Hmong rappers in St. Paul tomorrow for a combination food truck fest and concert at Smokin’ Ninjas Food Truck Lounge. Free.
🏳️🌈 Twenty LGBTQ+ artists converge in Roseville this weekend for the Pride Month Arts & Crafts Fair. Free entry.
