Eat Street dive bar Little Tijuana is returning as Little T, a restaurant and cocktail bar by the owners of Petite Leon, Lyn 65 and Tattersall.

The Tex-Mex bar on Nicollet Avenue has been around since 1962, but shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

What to expect: A complete revamp of the food, drink and ambience, though it will remain walk-in only.

The new menu is inspired by night markets in Asian countries and offers twists on classic bar snacks — like nachos with rice paper crackers instead of tortilla chips.

The cocktail bar features a variety of boozy slushies, including pina coladas and an amaro slush.

What’s next: A grand opening is planned for June 16.