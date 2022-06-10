5 hours ago - Food and Drink
A revamped Little Tijuana is opening with new menu and ownership
Eat Street dive bar Little Tijuana is returning as Little T, a restaurant and cocktail bar by the owners of Petite Leon, Lyn 65 and Tattersall.
- The Tex-Mex bar on Nicollet Avenue has been around since 1962, but shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic.
What to expect: A complete revamp of the food, drink and ambience, though it will remain walk-in only.
- The new menu is inspired by night markets in Asian countries and offers twists on classic bar snacks — like nachos with rice paper crackers instead of tortilla chips.
- The cocktail bar features a variety of boozy slushies, including pina coladas and an amaro slush.
What’s next: A grand opening is planned for June 16.
- Visit at 17 E 26th St, Minneapolis. Open Wednesday-Monday, 4pm-1am.
