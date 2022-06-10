5 hours ago - Food and Drink

A revamped Little Tijuana is opening with new menu and ownership

Audrey Kennedy
The inside of a restaurant with a neon sign in the shape of the letter T.
The neon T sign will light up Nicollet Avenue again this week. Photo: Little T

Eat Street dive bar Little Tijuana is returning as Little T, a restaurant and cocktail bar by the owners of Petite Leon, Lyn 65 and Tattersall.

  • The Tex-Mex bar on Nicollet Avenue has been around since 1962, but shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic.

What to expect: A complete revamp of the food, drink and ambience, though it will remain walk-in only.

  • The new menu is inspired by night markets in Asian countries and offers twists on classic bar snacks — like nachos with rice paper crackers instead of tortilla chips.
  • The cocktail bar features a variety of boozy slushies, including pina coladas and an amaro slush.

What’s next: A grand opening is planned for June 16.

  • Visit at 17 E 26th St, Minneapolis. Open Wednesday-Monday, 4pm-1am.
