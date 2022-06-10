Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $250K

This week's collection includes five sun-soaked abodes, from an industrial downtown St. Paul loft to a glossy bungalow in Longfellow.

Why we love it: With an exposed brick wall and lots of natural light, this condo is edgy yet elegant.

Location: Downtown St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul. Specs: One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,076 square feet.

One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,076 square feet. Listed by: John Easton at John Benjamin Easton RE.

John Easton at John Benjamin Easton RE. Features: Assigned parking space in heated garage, stainless steel backsplash and eating bar, granite countertops, dual vanities and a corrugated ceiling.

Photo courtesy of John Easton.

Why we love it: This cozy 1.5-story bungalow is updated throughout, with original hardwoods and additional bonus space upstairs.

Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).

Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul). Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 996 square feet.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 996 square feet. Listed by: Paul Skillman at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka.

Paul Skillman at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka. Features: One off-street parking spot in back, finished basement, porches and backyard deck.

Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Paul Skillman.

Why we love it: Tasteful updates complement this charming home's original built-in buffet and hardwood floors.

Location: Howe (Minneapolis).

Howe (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,067 square feet.

Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,067 square feet. Listed by: Benjamin Younan and Amy Meissner at ToFT Realty LLC.

Benjamin Younan and Amy Meissner at ToFT Realty LLC. Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, new central AC, siding and windows, recent paver patio, front porch and a office nook.

Photo courtesy of ToFT Realty.

Why we love it: Bright and sunny, this classic abode features an open concept main floor and modern amenities throughout.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).

Longfellow (Minneapolis). Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,200 square feet.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,200 square feet. Listed by: Sarah Maher at Greater Midwest Realty.

Sarah Maher at Greater Midwest Realty. Features: Attached two-car garage, updated basement, upper-level flex area, front porch, large back patio, spa walk-in shower and other upgrades.

Photo: Dan Sherman at Stainless Media, courtesy of Sarah Maher.

Why we love it: Sleek lines and a gleaming white kitchen enhance this modern bungalow near the river.

Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).

Longfellow (Minneapolis). Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,514 square feet.

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,514 square feet. Listed by: Jessica Buelow at Edina Realty, Inc.

Jessica Buelow at Edina Realty, Inc. Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, breakfast nook, three-season front porch, large deck and a skylight.

Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jessica Buelow.

