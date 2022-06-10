12 hours ago - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $250K

3245 34th Ave. S. Photo: Dan Sherman at Stainless Media, courtesy of Sarah Maher.

This week's collection includes five sun-soaked abodes, from an industrial downtown St. Paul loft to a glossy bungalow in Longfellow.

225 9th St. E. #405 - $249,900

Why we love it: With an exposed brick wall and lots of natural light, this condo is edgy yet elegant.

  • Location: Downtown St. Paul.
  • Specs: One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,076 square feet.
  • Listed by: John Easton at John Benjamin Easton RE.
  • Features: Assigned parking space in heated garage, stainless steel backsplash and eating bar, granite countertops, dual vanities and a corrugated ceiling.
Photo courtesy of John Easton.
Photo courtesy of John Easton.
Photo courtesy of John Easton.
1254 Sargent Ave. - $259,900

Why we love it: This cozy 1.5-story bungalow is updated throughout, with original hardwoods and additional bonus space upstairs.

  • Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 996 square feet.
  • Listed by: Paul Skillman at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka.
  • Features: One off-street parking spot in back, finished basement, porches and backyard deck.
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Paul Skillman.
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Paul Skillman.
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Paul Skillman.
3724 Minnehaha Ave. - $269,000

Why we love it: Tasteful updates complement this charming home's original built-in buffet and hardwood floors.

  • Location: Howe (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,067 square feet.
  • Listed by: Benjamin Younan and Amy Meissner at ToFT Realty LLC.
  • Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, new central AC, siding and windows, recent paver patio, front porch and a office nook.
Photo courtesy of ToFT Realty.
Photo courtesy of ToFT Realty.
Photo courtesy of ToFT Realty.
3245 34th Ave. S. - $475,000

Why we love it: Bright and sunny, this classic abode features an open concept main floor and modern amenities throughout.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,200 square feet.
  • Listed by: Sarah Maher at Greater Midwest Realty.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, updated basement, upper-level flex area, front porch, large back patio, spa walk-in shower and other upgrades.
Photo: Dan Sherman at Stainless Media, courtesy of Sarah Maher.
Photo: Dan Sherman at Stainless Media, courtesy of Sarah Maher.
Photo: Dan Sherman at Stainless Media, courtesy of Sarah Maher.
2825 37th Ave. S. - $495,000

Why we love it: Sleek lines and a gleaming white kitchen enhance this modern bungalow near the river.

  • Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,514 square feet.
  • Listed by: Jessica Buelow at Edina Realty, Inc.
  • Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, breakfast nook, three-season front porch, large deck and a skylight.
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jessica Buelow.
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jessica Buelow.
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Jessica Buelow.
