Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $250K
This week's collection includes five sun-soaked abodes, from an industrial downtown St. Paul loft to a glossy bungalow in Longfellow.
225 9th St. E. #405 - $249,900
Why we love it: With an exposed brick wall and lots of natural light, this condo is edgy yet elegant.
- Location: Downtown St. Paul.
- Specs: One bedroom, one bathroom, 1,076 square feet.
- Listed by: John Easton at John Benjamin Easton RE.
- Features: Assigned parking space in heated garage, stainless steel backsplash and eating bar, granite countertops, dual vanities and a corrugated ceiling.
1254 Sargent Ave. - $259,900
Why we love it: This cozy 1.5-story bungalow is updated throughout, with original hardwoods and additional bonus space upstairs.
- Location: Macalester-Groveland (St. Paul).
- Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 996 square feet.
- Listed by: Paul Skillman at Keller Williams Premier Realty Lake Minnetonka.
- Features: One off-street parking spot in back, finished basement, porches and backyard deck.
3724 Minnehaha Ave. - $269,000
Why we love it: Tasteful updates complement this charming home's original built-in buffet and hardwood floors.
- Location: Howe (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,067 square feet.
- Listed by: Benjamin Younan and Amy Meissner at ToFT Realty LLC.
- Features: Detached one-car garage, unfinished basement, new central AC, siding and windows, recent paver patio, front porch and a office nook.
3245 34th Ave. S. - $475,000
Why we love it: Bright and sunny, this classic abode features an open concept main floor and modern amenities throughout.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,200 square feet.
- Listed by: Sarah Maher at Greater Midwest Realty.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, updated basement, upper-level flex area, front porch, large back patio, spa walk-in shower and other upgrades.
2825 37th Ave. S. - $495,000
Why we love it: Sleek lines and a gleaming white kitchen enhance this modern bungalow near the river.
- Location: Longfellow (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,514 square feet.
- Listed by: Jessica Buelow at Edina Realty, Inc.
- Features: Detached two-car garage, finished basement, hardwood floors, breakfast nook, three-season front porch, large deck and a skylight.
