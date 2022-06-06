Predicting this summer's hottest drinks in the Twin Cities

Last year, it was the espresso martini. This year, the New York Times says it's a Dirty Shirley. I set out on a quest to find out: What's trending at local bars this summer?

Here's what the experts are seeing:

"Anything with fresh ingredients like lavender, hibiscus and rhubarb, and anything with tequila. The watermelon margarita is our quintessential summer drink this year." — Rebecca Slapnicher, beverage director at Barbette, Red Stag, Book Club and other Bartmann Group restaurants

"We're going 'back to bubbles' — there's been a huge demand for cocktails that have Champagne, or prosecco. It adds a fun bite to any drink." — Matt Monroe, owner of restaurant and bottle shop EaTo in Minneapolis

"We're adding a margarita at Mr. Paul's Supper Club based on demand. At Malcolm Yards, where we get 500 people through the door, we're expanding into more drinks at affordable prices: think $8-$12 cocktails, instead of $15." — Nick Kosevich, owner of Mr. Paul's Supper Club and beverage director at Boxcar Bar in Malcolm Yards.

"It's gin and tonic season as soon as it gets warm. This year, I've been loving a Koval Cranberry gin & tonic — tart and lightly sweet." — Wes Burdine, owner of Black Hart of St. Paul

Their advice: Let your guard down this summer. If you're going somewhere new, try something new — even if it's just a slight variation of your go-to drink, Kosevich said.