The Minnesota Twins have come back down to earth with a thud, losing seven of their past 10 games.

What's happening: After a month of playing great baseball, the team has suffered through injuries, COVID and poor peformance.

Injuries to Sonny Gray, Jorge Alcala and Royce Lewis, coupled with COVID absences by Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan, have not helped.

Byron Buxton, dealing with a nagging knee injury, has just six hits in his last 50 at bats.

They went 22 innings without scoring a run until Gio Urshela drove in Nick Gordon in the third inning of yesterday's 3-2 loss to Detroit.

It might get even worse: The Twins head to Toronto tonight to take on a hot Blue Jays team. Due to Canada's vaccine requirement, a handful of Twins players — and we don't know which, yet — will not make the trip.

Then the Twins host the first-place New York Yankees followed by another contender, the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yes, but: With a 30-23 record, the Twins remain in first place in the AL Central, up four-and-a-half games on the Cleveland Guardians and five games on the Chicago White Sox.

Plus, some of the injured or sickened players should return soon.

The bottom line: The Twins got off to a surprising start and given the sad state of their division, they still have a great chance of making the playoffs.