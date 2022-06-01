5 hours ago - Sports

St. Thomas hockey arena pitched for Highland Bridge

Nick Halter
A rendering of the ford redevelopment
A rendering of the Highland Bridge project Ryan is developing. Image courtesy of Ryan Cos.

The University of St. Thomas may build a hockey arena at the former Ford Motor site in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood.

What's happening: St. Thomas and developers from Ryan Cos., according to the Highland Villager, have floated a plan for the southeast corner of the site that would include:

  • A 4,000-4,500-seat hockey arena
  • A 1,000-1,200-seat baseball field and a 750- to 1,000-seat softball field
  • A parking garage

Flashback: St. Thomas, which needs a bigger arena as it jumps from Division III to Division I this fall, made an offer to buy the Town & Country Club for a similar project, but the club turned the university down in February.

What's ahead: The city of St. Paul will need to approve changes to a master plan for the Highland Bridge project adopted years ago, according to the Villager.

  • The project would require relocating a planned park.
