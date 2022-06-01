Outlook gives Twin Cities shot at another hot summer

This week's forecast of pleasant temperatures might not last long.

What's happening: Today marks the meteorological start to summer. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's summer outlook gives the southern half of Minnesota a slightly higher chance of warmer-than-normal temperatures.

It also gives the area an equal parts chance of having above and below average rain.

Flashback: Last summer was the hottest on record in the Twin Cities, with 26 days of temperatures reaching 90 or above.

Coupled with a lack of rain, the hot temperatures plunged three quarters of the state into a drought.

Yes, but: Minnesota climbed out of the drought over the winter and NOAA isn't predicting another one this summer.

"With little certainty on the rain amounts, we aren't forecasting drought development at this time," said NWS meteorologist Nick Carletta.

Zoom out: Most of the country is also bracing for another hot summer, particularly in the West and Northeast.

With global temperatures on the rise, a handful of cities are implementing heat mitigation measures, like coating blacktop with gray paint, planting trees, and adding cooling and misting centers and hydration stations, reports Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson.

The bottom line: Now is a good time to start scouting out pools and beaches.