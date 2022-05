Play trivia every day this week at bars across the Twin Cities

19 mins ago - Things to Do

Need a new way to flex your brain? The Twin Cities has plenty of trivia opportunities, and we've found one for every night this week.

Tuesday: "Seinfeld" trivia at AxeBridge Wine Co. in Minneapolis, 6:30pm.

Wednesday: General trivia at Wooden Hill Brewing Co. in Edina, 6:30pm.

Thursday: General trivia at O'Shaughnessy Distilling in Minneapolis, 7pm.

Friday: Movie and music trivia at 331 Club in Minneapolis, 7pm.

Saturday: General trivia at Pizza Luce in Richfield, 2pm.

Sunday: General trivia at Keg and Case Market in St. Paul, 12pm.

👂Pro tip: Most bar trivia in the Twin Cities is run by Trivia Mafia, and they always include an image and sound round. Listen up!