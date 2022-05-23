8 hours ago - Things to Do
Construction to begin on Bde Maka Ska pavilion
Construction on a new pavilion and concession stand at Minneapolis' Bde Maka Ska is set to start this week.
What's coming: Two new buildings, a performance space, bathrooms and seating, including some that is covered.
- The site replaces a longstanding pavilion and restaurant Lola on the Lake, both of which burned down in a 2019 fire caused by discarded hookah embers.
Of note: The nearby boat launch will be closed June 6 to September 16.
What's next: The concession stand is expected to open next summer.
