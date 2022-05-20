What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: Art-a-Whirl and GrillFest
It's summer party season. Here's what's on tap this weekend in the Twin Cities.
🎨 Art-a-Whirl is here! The nation's biggest studio art crawl includes gallery openings, live music, art sales, and unique events like "bra printing" and a monster truck crush. Free.
🎤 Party at Whirlygig, a weekend-long music festival in conjunction with Art-a-Whirl at Indeed Brewing Company. Lineup includes Gully Boys, VIAL and Kiss the Tiger. Free.
👁 Shop taxidermic animals, glass eyes, haunted dolls and other creepy objects at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo Saturday. $15.
🌭 Minnesota Monthly's annual GrillFest is back at CHS Field this weekend with unlimited samples of grilled foods, wine and specialty beers. $65+.
⛳️ Putt your way through the Walker Art Center's rooftop mini-golf course, now open for the season. This year's new hole is inspired by a Hmong item called paj ntaub, or story cloth. $10.
🖼 Take a Minneapolis mural tour led by local urban geographer Bill Lindeke at Chroma Zone's Open Streets kickoff tomorrow. Free.
🐶 Gush over dog videos at the Bow Wow Film Festival at the Parkway on Sunday. All proceeds support Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue. $13+.
🍄 Celebrate and snack on Minnesota's rare state mushroom at Lake & Legend Brewing's Morel Fest Sunday. Win a $500 prize for the best morel costume. Free.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.