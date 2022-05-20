What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: Art-a-Whirl and GrillFest

It's summer party season. Here's what's on tap this weekend in the Twin Cities.

🎨 Art-a-Whirl is here! The nation's biggest studio art crawl includes gallery openings, live music, art sales, and unique events like "bra printing" and a monster truck crush. Free.

🎤 Party at Whirlygig, a weekend-long music festival in conjunction with Art-a-Whirl at Indeed Brewing Company. Lineup includes Gully Boys, VIAL and Kiss the Tiger. Free.

👁 Shop taxidermic animals, glass eyes, haunted dolls and other creepy objects at the Oddities and Curiosities Expo Saturday. $15.

🌭 Minnesota Monthly's annual GrillFest is back at CHS Field this weekend with unlimited samples of grilled foods, wine and specialty beers. $65+.

⛳️ Putt your way through the Walker Art Center's rooftop mini-golf course, now open for the season. This year's new hole is inspired by a Hmong item called paj ntaub, or story cloth. $10.

🖼 Take a Minneapolis mural tour led by local urban geographer Bill Lindeke at Chroma Zone's Open Streets kickoff tomorrow. Free.

🐶 Gush over dog videos at the Bow Wow Film Festival at the Parkway on Sunday. All proceeds support Wags & Whiskers Animal Rescue. $13+.

🍄 Celebrate and snack on Minnesota's rare state mushroom at Lake & Legend Brewing's Morel Fest Sunday. Win a $500 prize for the best morel costume. Free.