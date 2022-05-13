Twin Cities' luxury housing market explodes. Plus: 4 pricy listings

Eye-popping listings are just one indicator Twin Cities' luxury real estate market is booming.

What's happening: Every year, there's more and more activity at the luxury price point (anything north of $1 million).

"That segment has gone from a buyer's market to a seller's market with under four months of supply," says David Arbit, director of research for Minneapolis Area Realtors.

By the numbers:

Luxury home sales were up 25% in 2020 and then up another 50% in 2021.

Luxury listings now get 100% of their asking price on average. Pre-pandemic, it hovered around 95% asking, Arbit says.

In 2020, luxury homes were on the market for 73 days on average. In 2021, it was 72. Now, they're flying off the market within 20 days on average.

What's next: Luxury market home prices are only going up as demand grows and inventory shrinks.

Data: NorthstarMLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Twin Cities' most expensive homes on the market:

1. 700 S. 2nd St., Unit W100 (Minneapolis) — $7 million

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,370 square feet.

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 4,370 square feet. Features: Three parking spaces, private elevator, multiple fireplaces, guest suite, outdoor sauna, stunning views and a 3,000-square-foot terrace.

2. 1 Bald Eagle Island (White Bear Lake Township) — $6.6 million

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 9,714 square feet.

5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, 9,714 square feet. Features: Movie theater, racquetball court, private island (!), chef's kitchen and a whole lot more.

Movie theater, racquetball court, private island (!), chef's kitchen and a whole lot more. Read our full home tour of the space.

3. 1719 W. Franklin Ave. (Minneapolis) — $4.85 million

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,883 square feet.

4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 6,883 square feet. Features: Lake of the Isles views, resistance pool, home office in primary suite, outdoor living spaces, wine room and an elevator.

4. 20 Park Ln. (Minneapolis) — $4.75 million