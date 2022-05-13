May 13, 2022 - News
Charlotte and Oliver were Minnesota's most popular baby names in 2021
Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.
Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts.
Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota.
Boys:
- Oliver
- Henry
- Theodore
- Liam
- Owen
- Jack
- William
- James
- Noah
- Leo
Girls:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Evelyn
- Emma
- Nora
- Amelia
- Ava
- Sophia
- Hazel
- Eleanor
