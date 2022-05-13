Minnesota's class of 2039 will be dominated by Olivers and Charlottes.

Driving the news: The Social Security Administration just released its list of the most popular baby names of 2021. Olivia and Liam, both among the favorites in recent years, topped the national charts.

Zoom in: Here are the most popular names in Minnesota.

Boys:

Oliver Henry Theodore Liam Owen Jack William James Noah Leo

Girls: