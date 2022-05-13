Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K
Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.
- This week's collection includes five abodes that are sure to tempt hopeful homeowners.
2071 Clover Ridge Dr. - $275,000
Why we love it: This townhouse is move-in ready, featuring new carpet and paint, engineered wood flooring, marble backsplash and a refurbished deck.
- Location: Chaska.
- Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,546 square feet.
- Listed by: Bryan McWhite at JP Willman Realty Twin Cities.
- Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement and new water heater, furnace, A/C and roof.
1134 6th St. NE - $424,900
Why we love it: This refreshed home with tons of natural light and entertaining space combines modern updates with original character.
- Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,320 square feet.
- Listed by: Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez at Integrity Realty.
- Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters and backsplash, oak cabinetry, detached two-car garage, backyard waterfall pond.
817 Lake Susan Hills Dr. - $549,000
Why we love it: This open-concept home provides charm, curb appeal and quick access to Lake Susan.
- Location: Chanhassen.
- Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,242 square feet.
- Listed by: Joseph Maselter and Tra-Mi Nguyen at eXp Realty.
- Features: Hardwood floors, attached three-car garage, large finished basement, wet bar, multiple fireplaces, private backyard and deck.
571 Saratoga St. S. - $570,000
Why we love it: This stylish family home offers a mix of vintage and contemporary charm, with a sleek new kitchen and custom limestone patio.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
- Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,030 square feet.
- Listed by: Virginia Spaniolo at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Quartz counters, stainless appliances, refinished hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, new cedar privacy fence, new gas fireplace.
606 Mount Curve Blvd.- $629,000
Why we love it: This spacious home boasts a large "cook's kitchen," vaulted ceilings and quartz and granite throughout.
- Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
- Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,419 square feet.
- Listed by: Martha Gaarder and Elaine Anderson at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, detached 2-car garage with loft, finished basement, updated primary suite bath.
