May 13, 2022 - Real Estate

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $275K

Sami Sparber
Dining room and kitchen
571 Saratoga St. S. Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo.

Welcome back to Axios Twin Cities' "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week, we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.

  • This week's collection includes five abodes that are sure to tempt hopeful homeowners.
2071 Clover Ridge Dr. - $275,000

Why we love it: This townhouse is move-in ready, featuring new carpet and paint, engineered wood flooring, marble backsplash and a refurbished deck.

  • Location: Chaska.
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 1,546 square feet.
  • Listed by: Bryan McWhite at JP Willman Realty Twin Cities.
  • Features: Attached two-car garage, finished basement and new water heater, furnace, A/C and roof.
Exterior condo
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhite
Kitchen
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhite
Living room
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Bryan McWhite
1134 6th St. NE - $424,900

Why we love it: This refreshed home with tons of natural light and entertaining space combines modern updates with original character.

  • Location: Sheridan (Minneapolis).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,320 square feet.
  • Listed by: Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez at Integrity Realty.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, Corian counters and backsplash, oak cabinetry, detached two-car garage, backyard waterfall pond.
Front of home
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.
Living room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.
Backyard
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Keith Taylor and Jessica Maroto Sanchez.
817 Lake Susan Hills Dr. - $549,000

Why we love it: This open-concept home provides charm, curb appeal and quick access to Lake Susan.

  • Location: Chanhassen.
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, four bathrooms, 3,242 square feet.
  • Listed by: Joseph Maselter and Tra-Mi Nguyen at eXp Realty.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, attached three-car garage, large finished basement, wet bar, multiple fireplaces, private backyard and deck.
Home exterior
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.
Kitchen
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.
Backyard deck
Photo: Spacecrafting, courtesy of Joseph Maselter.
571 Saratoga St. S. - $570,000

Why we love it: This stylish family home offers a mix of vintage and contemporary charm, with a sleek new kitchen and custom limestone patio.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 2,030 square feet.
  • Listed by: Virginia Spaniolo at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Quartz counters, stainless appliances, refinished hardwood floors, detached two-car garage, new cedar privacy fence, new gas fireplace.
Exterior home
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo.
Kitchen
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo.
Living room
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo.
Limestone patio
Photo: Homecoming Photography, courtesy of Virginia Spaniolo.
606 Mount Curve Blvd.- $629,000

Why we love it: This spacious home boasts a large "cook's kitchen," vaulted ceilings and quartz and granite throughout.

  • Location: Highland Park (St. Paul).
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 3,419 square feet.
  • Listed by: Martha Gaarder and Elaine Anderson at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, detached 2-car garage with loft, finished basement, updated primary suite bath.
Exterior
Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.
Kitchen
Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.
Dining room
Photo courtesy of Elaine Anderson and Martha Gaarder.
