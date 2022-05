Mother's Day is this Sunday. If you're looking for a special way to spend the weekend, here are six things to do in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro:

🎬 The MSP International Film Festival kicked off Thursday. View over 200 films virtually or in person at the new MSP at the Main theater. Prices vary.

🌱 Plant sales have returned. Friends School of Minnesota is selling over 2,000 varieties Friday through Sunday at the State Fair Grandstand parking lot. Free entry.

🌳 Skip the bouquet for tiny trees at the Como Conservatory's Mother's Day bonsai show this Saturday-Sunday. Free, reservations required.

β˜€οΈ Meet neighbors and bask in warm weather at Saturday's Spring Into Uptown, a multicultural celebration and block party on Hennepin Avenue. Free.

πŸ’– Find out what happens after the final rose at former "Bachelor" star Matt James' book signing at the Mall of America Saturday. Free.

🎁 Grab a last-minute Mother's Day gift at Mom-A-Rama! in Malcolm Yards on Sunday. The food hall hosts flower and pottery workshops, plus 10 local vendors. Free.