Mother's Day is this Sunday. If you're looking for a special way to spend the weekend, here are six things to do in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro:

🎬 The MSP International Film Festival kicked off Thursday. View over 200 films virtually or in person at the new MSP at the Main theater. Prices vary.

🌱 Plant sales have returned. Friends School of Minnesota is selling over 2,000 varieties Friday through Sunday at the State Fair Grandstand parking lot. Free entry.

🌳 Skip the bouquet for tiny trees at the Como Conservatory's Mother's Day bonsai show this Saturday-Sunday. Free, reservations required.

☀️ Meet neighbors and bask in warm weather at Saturday's Spring Into Uptown, a multicultural celebration and block party on Hennepin Avenue. Free.

💖 Find out what happens after the final rose at former "Bachelor" star Matt James' book signing at the Mall of America Saturday. Free.

🎁 Grab a last-minute Mother's Day gift at Mom-A-Rama! in Malcolm Yards on Sunday. The food hall hosts flower and pottery workshops, plus 10 local vendors. Free.