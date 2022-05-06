Sylvia Fowles in the spotlight as final season for Lynx begins

The Minnesota Lynx will have to overcome roster challenges to continue their reign as one of the state's most successful pro-sports franchises in recent years.

Driving the news: The Lynx kick off the 2022 season tonight against another veteran-heavy contender, the Seattle Storm.

The big picture: With top talent and one of the league's best coaches, the team, which has won four championships since 2011, should be positioned for another strong year.

But key players remain on the sidelines as the season begins, threatening to put a damper on veteran star Sylvia Fowles' last season.

What's happening: Star forward Napheesa Collier is expecting her first child later this month. The former Rookie of the Year says she hopes to return to the court before the season's over, but the timing is TBD.

Three other players, forward Damiris Dantas and guards Kayla McBride and Angel McCoughtry, are also out tonight.

Yes, but: Fowles is back for a final season after a stellar 2021 performance that culminated with the forward being named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year for a fourth time.

What they're saying: The Athletic's Shannon Ryan cited Fowles being "poised for another dominant season" in naming the Lynx as a contender for the league title.

"The Lynx might be without Collier for all or most of the season, but they have plenty of high-caliber players to keep Minnesota in the running," she said.

Flashback: The Lynx finished last year's season with a 22-10 record, earning a No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

They lost in the second round to the eventual champion Chicago Sky.

What to watch: Fowles could be in the running for her second MVP award if she stays at the top of her game.

Tune in: Tip off tonight is at 9pm. Sunday's home opener against the Washington Mystics is at Target Center at 7pm.