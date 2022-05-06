Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $360K
Welcome to Axios Twin Cities' new "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.
- Whether you're on the hunt or dreaming in this hot spring market, these five houses are worth a look.
Situational awareness: Limited inventory drove March's median home sales price to a record $353,000 in the Twin Cities metro area, according to new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.
1186 Saint Paul Ave. - $360,000
Why we love it: This one-level home in Highland Park with a large porch has been updated with new carpet, fresh paint and modern finishes.
- Neighborhood: Highland Park.
- Specs: Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,723 square feet.
- Listed by: Alexandra Brackenwagen at Strata Real Estate Resources.
- Features: Stainless appliances, granite countertops, natural wood ceilings, attached one-car garage.
4504 Bryant Ave. S. - $399,900
Why we love it: This cozy two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood of Minneapolis boasts a luxurious outdoor patio, grilling station and wine cellar.
- Neighborhood: East Harriet.
- Specs: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 2,004 square feet.
- Listed by: Graham Smith and Kimberly Wong at Keller Williams Integrity Realty.
- Features: Finished basement with lots of storage, attached two-car garage, hardwood floors, custom-built grilling station and propane fire pit.
3844 Lyndale Ave. S. - $475,000
Why we love it: This brick two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood has sun-lit rooms and a perfect basement for entertaining, with a bar area and family room.
- Neighborhood: East Harriet.
- Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,058 square feet.
- Listed by: Peter Evans at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Hardwood floors, detached one-car garage, new laundry appliances, new asphalt driveway, hot tub, triple pane window upgrades throughout.
1587 Niles Ave. #4 - $535,000
Why we love it: This elegant, open-concept row house in Highland Park has two levels and a loft area that could be converted into a third bedroom.
- Neighborhood: Highland Park.
- Specs: Two bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,566 square feet.
- Listed by: Hanan Absah at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Underground garage with assigned spots, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, gas fireplace.
7101 W. 113th St. - $560,000
Why we love it: This West Bloomington home is move-in ready, with plenty of room for expansion on the fourth level.
- Neighborhood: West Bloomington.
- Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,361 square feet.
- Listed by: Austin Eaton III at Coldwell Banker Realty.
- Features: Updated kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor patio and deck, attached two-car garage, dedicated laundry room.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.