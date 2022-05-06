Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $360K

Welcome to Axios Twin Cities' new "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.

Whether you're on the hunt or dreaming in this hot spring market, these five houses are worth a look.

Situational awareness: Limited inventory drove March's median home sales price to a record $353,000 in the Twin Cities metro area, according to new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.

Why we love it: This one-level home in Highland Park with a large porch has been updated with new carpet, fresh paint and modern finishes.

Neighborhood: Highland Park.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,723 square feet.

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,723 square feet. Listed by: Alexandra Brackenwagen at Strata Real Estate Resources.

Alexandra Brackenwagen at Strata Real Estate Resources. Features: Stainless appliances, granite countertops, natural wood ceilings, attached one-car garage.

Photo: Julie Moore, courtesy of Alexandra Brackenwagen.

Why we love it: This cozy two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood of Minneapolis boasts a luxurious outdoor patio, grilling station and wine cellar.

Neighborhood: East Harriet.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 2,004 square feet.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 2,004 square feet. Listed by: Graham Smith and Kimberly Wong at Keller Williams Integrity Realty.

Graham Smith and Kimberly Wong at Keller Williams Integrity Realty. Features: Finished basement with lots of storage, attached two-car garage, hardwood floors, custom-built grilling station and propane fire pit.

Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Graham Smith.

Why we love it: This brick two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood has sun-lit rooms and a perfect basement for entertaining, with a bar area and family room.

Neighborhood: East Harriet.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,058 square feet.

Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,058 square feet. Listed by: Peter Evans at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Peter Evans at Coldwell Banker Realty. Features: Hardwood floors, detached one-car garage, new laundry appliances, new asphalt driveway, hot tub, triple pane window upgrades throughout.

Why we love it: This elegant, open-concept row house in Highland Park has two levels and a loft area that could be converted into a third bedroom.

Neighborhood: Highland Park.

Two bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,566 square feet.

Two bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,566 square feet. Listed by: Hanan Absah at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Hanan Absah at Coldwell Banker Realty. Features: Underground garage with assigned spots, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, gas fireplace.

Why we love it: This West Bloomington home is move-in ready, with plenty of room for expansion on the fourth level.

Neighborhood: West Bloomington.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,361 square feet.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,361 square feet. Listed by: Austin Eaton III at Coldwell Banker Realty.

Austin Eaton III at Coldwell Banker Realty. Features: Updated kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor patio and deck, attached two-car garage, dedicated laundry room.

