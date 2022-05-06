Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in the Twin Cities starting at $360K

6 hours ago - Real Estate

7101 W. 113th St. Photo: Archi-Pix Photography, courtesy of Austin Eaton III.

Welcome to Axios Twin Cities' new "Hot Homes" real estate series. Each week we'll round up some of the best houses on the market.

  • Whether you're on the hunt or dreaming in this hot spring market, these five houses are worth a look.

Situational awareness: Limited inventory drove March's median home sales price to a record $353,000 in the Twin Cities metro area, according to new data from Minneapolis Area REALTORS.

1186 Saint Paul Ave. - $360,000

Why we love it: This one-level home in Highland Park with a large porch has been updated with new carpet, fresh paint and modern finishes.

1186 saint paul ave
Photo: Julie Moore, courtesy of Alexandra Brackenwagen.
Photo: Julie Moore, courtesy of Alexandra Brackenwagen.
Living room
Photo: Julie Moore, courtesy of Alexandra Brackenwagen.
4504 Bryant Ave. S. - $399,900

Why we love it: This cozy two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood of Minneapolis boasts a luxurious outdoor patio, grilling station and wine cellar.

Exterior of home
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Graham Smith.
Outdoor deck
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Graham Smith.
Living room
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Graham Smith.
Photo: Virtuance, courtesy of Graham Smith.
3844 Lyndale Ave. S. - $475,000

Why we love it: This brick two-story home in the East Harriet neighborhood has sun-lit rooms and a perfect basement for entertaining, with a bar area and family room.

  • Neighborhood: East Harriet.
  • Specs: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,058 square feet.
  • Listed by: Peter Evans at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, detached one-car garage, new laundry appliances, new asphalt driveway, hot tub, triple pane window upgrades throughout.
Front of home
Photo courtesy of Peter Evans.
Photo courtesy of Peter Evans.
Living room
Photo courtesy of Peter Evans.
1587 Niles Ave. #4 - $535,000

Why we love it: This elegant, open-concept row house in Highland Park has two levels and a loft area that could be converted into a third bedroom.

  • Neighborhood: Highland Park.
  • Specs: Two bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,566 square feet.
  • Listed by: Hanan Absah at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Underground garage with assigned spots, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, gas fireplace.
Exterior of condo
Photo courtesy of Hanan Absah.
Living room empty
Photo courtesy of Hanan Absah.
Photo courtesy of Hanan Absah.
7101 W. 113th St. - $560,000

Why we love it: This West Bloomington home is move-in ready, with plenty of room for expansion on the fourth level.

  • Neighborhood: West Bloomington.
  • Specs: Four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,361 square feet.
  • Listed by: Austin Eaton III at Coldwell Banker Realty.
  • Features: Updated kitchen and bathrooms, outdoor patio and deck, attached two-car garage, dedicated laundry room.
Exterior of home
Photo: Archi-Pix Photography, courtesy of Austin Eaton III.
Living room
Photo: Archi-Pix Photography, courtesy of Austin Eaton III.
Photo: Archi-Pix Photography, courtesy of Austin Eaton III.
