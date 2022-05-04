May 4, 2022 - News

St. Paul mayor names new interim police chief

jeremy ellison
Jeremy Ellison. Photo courtesy of the City of St. Paul

St. Paul Police Department deputy chief Jeremy Ellison will lead the department while city leaders search for a permanent successor to outgoing chief Todd Axtell, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday.

Bio, in brief: Ellison has worked a range of roles since joining the department in 1999, including park ranger, patrol officer and investigator.

What they're saying: Axtell, who announced his retirement plans last fall, praised Ellison for his "utmost integrity, compassion and humility" in a statement released by the city.

  • "He is a natural leader," he said. "Our department is in good hands."

What's next: Ellison will take the helm on June 1.

  • A committee tasked with reviewing applicants for the role is expected to name its finalists in the coming weeks.
