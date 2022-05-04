St. Paul mayor names new interim police chief

St. Paul Police Department deputy chief Jeremy Ellison will lead the department while city leaders search for a permanent successor to outgoing chief Todd Axtell, Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday.

Bio, in brief: Ellison has worked a range of roles since joining the department in 1999, including park ranger, patrol officer and investigator.

What they're saying: Axtell, who announced his retirement plans last fall, praised Ellison for his "utmost integrity, compassion and humility" in a statement released by the city.

"He is a natural leader," he said. "Our department is in good hands."

What's next: Ellison will take the helm on June 1.