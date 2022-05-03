59 mins ago - Sports

Minnesota's Zandon is early Kentucky Derby favorite

Torey Van Oot
Zandon runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 29. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

A thoroughbred owned by a Minnesotan is the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby.

Driving the news: Bettors placing wagers ahead the Saturday race see 3-year-old Zandon as the horse to beat following the announcement of gate placements.

  • The colt's betting odds to win are 3-1.

The local angle: Zandon is owned by St. Cloud businessman Jeff Drown, co-founder of Lyon Contracting and co-owner of Trident Development. It's the developer's first time with a horse racing Churchill Downs.

  • Another horse, Zozos, is owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie; it is among six horses given 20-1 odds.

The intrigue: This year's Derby "features a deep field with no true favorite," the Washington Post's Neil Greenberg notes.

  • Rival Epicenter might have come out ahead with a better spot at the starting line, he added.

What they're saying: "It's a great position to be in. I feel lucky to have the favorite. I think it's a close call between the two horses," Zandon trainer Chad Brown told the Star Tribune.

