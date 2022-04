What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: Art shows and dog walks

May is just around the corner! Check out these five ideas to spend the weekend.

๐Ÿฆฎ Walk your dog for a good cause at Walk for Animals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds tomorrow. Free to register, donations suggested.

๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐ŸŽจ Shop local artists, tour studios and listen to live music at various Art Crawls in Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend. Free.

๐ŸŒญ Celebrate the start of food truck season this weekend with a festival and concert at the Smokin' Ninjas Food Truck Lounge. Free.

๐ŸŽ™ Kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at CelebrAsian: Rooted & Rising on Sunday. Lake Monster Brewing hosts local AAPI storytellers to celebrate the #MinneAsianStories podcast. Free.

๐Ÿ’ Art in Bloom, a display of over 140 floral arrangements inspired by art at Mia, runs through Sunday. Free.