41 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in the Twin Cities: Art shows and dog walks

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

May is just around the corner! Check out these five ideas to spend the weekend.

🦮 Walk your dog for a good cause at Walk for Animals at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds tomorrow. Free to register, donations suggested.

👩‍🎨 Shop local artists, tour studios and listen to live music at various Art Crawls in Minneapolis and St. Paul this weekend. Free.

🌭 Celebrate the start of food truck season this weekend with a festival and concert at the Smokin' Ninjas Food Truck Lounge. Free.

🎙 Kick off Asian Pacific American Heritage Month at CelebrAsian: Rooted & Rising on Sunday. Lake Monster Brewing hosts local AAPI storytellers to celebrate the #MinneAsianStories podcast. Free.

💐 Art in Bloom, a display of over 140 floral arrangements inspired by art at Mia, runs through Sunday. Free.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more