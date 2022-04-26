A gusty month: Minnesota's cold spring fuels high winds

Blown away by this month's windy weather? You're not imagining it.

The big picture: April is Minnesota's windiest month, and this year, winds are whipping more — and faster — than usual, Sven Sundgaard, a meteorologist with MPR and Bring Me The News, told Axios.

The average wind speed for the month so far is about 13 mph, higher than the typical 11 mph.

The even bigger gusts: On four days this month, we've hit 50 mph or more without a thunderstorm, Sundgaard said.

Why it matters: The conditions aren't exactly conducive to enjoying our "spring" outdoors. But on a more consequential note, forceful winds can cause tree and property damage, especially when we've been battered for days and weeks on end.

The gusts have also led to delays at MSP, as air traffic controllers closed runways due to the conditions.

Driving the trend: Rapid changes in temperature fuel winds, Sundgaard said, because it sets air on the move.

Fluctuations prompted by the unusually cold (and wet) weather has fueled this month's howls.

The silver lining: The gales are generating power. Gusts turning the state's many turbines on Sunday were strong and constant enough to keep the lights on at the equivalent of 4 million homes, per Climate Central data.

For context, today's calmer skies will power closer to 1.4 million.

Plus: In addition to practically erasing last year's drought, the cold, wet start to spring means the winds aren't pushing around a ton of pollen (yet).

"Tree buds, everything is way behind. So allergy sufferers are also noticing that it's not as bad as it normally would be," Sundgaard said.

What's next: We get a break today, but models showing below normal temperatures into early next month — plus a storm system moving in this weekend — mean we should brace ourselves for more wind.