Twin Cities temps inch up since first Earth Day more than 50 years ago

Torey Van Oot
Data: Climate Central/RCC-Acis.org/ NCEI

The Twin Cities metro is warming at a faster rate than much of the country.

Driving the news: Annual average temperatures here are up 3.8 degrees since the first Earth Day was marked on April 22, 1970, more than a full degree higher than the U.S. average, according to a Climate Central analysis.

The big picture: 49 states and 99% of the 246 U.S. cities reviewed by Climate Central have warmed since 1970, with average temperatures rising 2.6 degrees nationwide.

  • Statewide, temps are up 2.7 degrees.

For context: This amount of warming, on the local level, is very close to the most stringent global temperature target under the Paris Agreement.

The bottom line: Climate change is having an undeniable impact on the land and the way we live.

