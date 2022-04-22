Twin Cities temps inch up since first Earth Day more than 50 years ago
The Twin Cities metro is warming at a faster rate than much of the country.
Driving the news: Annual average temperatures here are up 3.8 degrees since the first Earth Day was marked on April 22, 1970, more than a full degree higher than the U.S. average, according to a Climate Central analysis.
The big picture: 49 states and 99% of the 246 U.S. cities reviewed by Climate Central have warmed since 1970, with average temperatures rising 2.6 degrees nationwide.
- Statewide, temps are up 2.7 degrees.
For context: This amount of warming, on the local level, is very close to the most stringent global temperature target under the Paris Agreement.
The bottom line: Climate change is having an undeniable impact on the land and the way we live.
- The effects go beyond warmer winters and extreme weather such as drought, floods and tornados. The future of farming, ice fishing and even the start date of summer break are on the line.
