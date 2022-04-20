Photo flashback: The Derek Chauvin verdict, one year later

One year ago today, a jury of Hennepin County residents found former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Here's what Axios Twin Cities wrote the morning after the historic verdict was read:

"Celebration and catharsis filled the streets of Minneapolis yesterday. ... [But] the jubilation was tempered by reminders of the work many still want to see to address issues with policing and systemic racism more broadly."

Where things stand: Proposals to dramatically overhaul MPD have met resistance from lawmakers and voters, but a U.S. Justice Department probe into the department's practices continues.

The three other officers at the scene that day were later convicted of federal civil rights charges and are awaiting a separate state trial.

Chavuin, sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the criminal counts, later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges.

He's currently in the process of appealing the state conviction.

Outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 20, 2021. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Crowds gathered at 38th and Chicago. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images