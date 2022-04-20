42 mins ago - News

Photo flashback: The Derek Chauvin verdict, one year later

Torey Van Oot
people celebrate verdict at 38th and chicago
People celebrated the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago on April 20, 2021. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One year ago today, a jury of Hennepin County residents found former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder in the death of George Floyd.

Here's what Axios Twin Cities wrote the morning after the historic verdict was read:

"Celebration and catharsis filled the streets of Minneapolis yesterday. ... [But] the jubilation was tempered by reminders of the work many still want to see to address issues with policing and systemic racism more broadly."

Where things stand: Proposals to dramatically overhaul MPD have met resistance from lawmakers and voters, but a U.S. Justice Department probe into the department's practices continues.

  • The three other officers at the scene that day were later convicted of federal civil rights charges and are awaiting a separate state trial.

Chavuin, sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the criminal counts, later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges.

  • He's currently in the process of appealing the state conviction.

Go deeper: Read Axios Twin Cities' April 21, 2021 newsletter or keep reading for more photos.

person with a black lives matter flag outside the courthouse
Outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 20, 2021. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
crowds
Crowds gathered at 38th and Chicago. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
people look at George Floyd mural
Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
