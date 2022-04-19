The Parkway Theater hosts Prince storytelling competition
Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of Prince's death, and if you're a Minnesotan with an anecdote about the hometown star, it's time to share.
What's happening: The Parkway Theater's showing of "Purple Rain" on Thursday has a special pre-movie event: a Prince storytelling competition.
- The first 10 people to sign up have two minutes to share their best Prince story, and the winner gets a gift card to visit the late rock legend's home/museum Paisley Park.
Of note: The theater hasn't shared its judging criteria, but you do get bonus points for costumes.
