The Parkway Theater hosts Prince storytelling competition

Thursday marks the sixth anniversary of Prince's death, and if you're a Minnesotan with an anecdote about the hometown star, it's time to share.

What's happening: The Parkway Theater's showing of "Purple Rain" on Thursday has a special pre-movie event: a Prince storytelling competition.

The first 10 people to sign up have two minutes to share their best Prince story, and the winner gets a gift card to visit the late rock legend's home/museum Paisley Park.

Of note: The theater hasn't shared its judging criteria, but you do get bonus points for costumes.