Gov. Tim Walz keeps cash advantage in Minnesota governor's race

Torey Van Oot
Data: Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Millions of dollars in campaign cash are already flowing into Minnesota's marquee midterm races, campaign finance filings published late last week show.

The big picture: DFL Gov. Tim Walz retains a big cash advantage over all his could-be GOP rivals.

  • Among Republicans, physician Scott Jensen and state Sen. Paul Gazelka lead the pack.

Between the lines: Walz's money edge shouldn't come as a surprise given that the incumbent governor had both a head start and no primary opponent.

  • Republicans, meanwhile, are running in a crowded race and must spend cash to woo delegates ahead of the crucial May endorsement vote.

Worth remembering: While campaign cash can signal a candidate's viability, outside groups that can raise and spend unlimited sums will play a big role in competitive campaigns.

