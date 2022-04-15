This weekend in the Twin Cities: How to spend Passover and Easter

It's Friday. Here are seven ways to spend the weekend:

🕺 Break out your fancy outfits at 90's Adult Prom Friday night at Minneapolis Cider Company. Sip on the alcohol you couldn't (legally) drink at your high school dance and groove to '90s music. $19.

🍽 Passover begins at sundown. Pick up dishes for your Seder at these Twin Cities spots.

🥚 Search for Easter eggs at the North Loop Candy Grab Saturday at Target Field Station. The age-specific hunts include one for parents. Free.

🥃 Party at over 20 bars during Northeast Minneapolis' biggest bar crawl Saturday night. Free bus transportation and three shots included in ticket price. $20+.

🐰 Bring the family to meet the Easter bunny at Easter on the Plaza at 50th & France on Saturday, plus balloon animals and eggs. Free.

🎨 Immerse yourself in color at Neon Nightmares Saturday night. Ten visual artists display their work, then turn off the lights for an electro-dance party. Free, $10 donation suggested.

🚫🍸 Drink to celebrate Minneapolis' upcoming non-alcoholic bottle shop Saturday night at Buzz Cut, a cocktail party minus the spirits. Of note: It's still 21+. $25.