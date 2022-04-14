Minneapolis Public Schools to lift mask mandate
Minneapolis Public School students will no longer be required to wear masks, starting next week.
Driving the news: The district announced it's ending its mask mandate Thursday, just days after St. Paul Public Schools moved to drop its own in response to declining COVID-19 cases.
- Both districts' new rules go into effect Monday, April 18.
What else: MPS said fully vaccinated students and boosted adults will no longer have to quarantine after a COVID exposure.
- Quarantine for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people will change to five days, down from 10 days, per the district.
- Contract tracing will also be discontinued.
