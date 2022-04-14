54 mins ago - COVID

Minneapolis Public Schools to lift mask mandate

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a school bus wearing a mask.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Minneapolis Public School students will no longer be required to wear masks, starting next week.

Driving the news: The district announced it's ending its mask mandate Thursday, just days after St. Paul Public Schools moved to drop its own in response to declining COVID-19 cases.

  • Both districts' new rules go into effect Monday, April 18.

What else: MPS said fully vaccinated students and boosted adults will no longer have to quarantine after a COVID exposure.

  • Quarantine for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people will change to five days, down from 10 days, per the district.
  • Contract tracing will also be discontinued.
