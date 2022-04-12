The most important Wolves game in a long time

Tuesday night's Timberwolves game is the highest stakes matchup for the franchise since 2018.

Driving the news: After finishing seventh in the Western Conference, the Wolves have two chances to win one game in the NBA's play-in tournament. The first is at home Tuesday at 8:30pm against the L.A. Clippers, televised on TNT.

Why it matters: A whole generation of young fans has no idea how much fun Target Center can be when the team is both good and likable. You'd have to go all the way back to the Kevin Garnett era from 1995 to 2007.

This state could use a fun distraction.

How it works: If the Wolves win Tuesday's game, they're in the playoffs with the No. 7 seed. If they lose, they would host the winner of the New Orleans-San Antonio matchup at Target Center Friday.

If they win that one, they get the No. 8 seed. If they lose, they miss the playoffs.

Between the lines: Locking up the No. 7 seed is important because it would mean a first-round matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies instead of the Phoenix Suns, which had the NBA's best record.

Sizing up the opponents: The Clippers finished 42-40, which is a bit deceiving because their star forward Paul George missed 51 games. L.A. has won three out of four games since he returned.

The Wolves are favored by 3 points in Vegas.

Ticket update: Some seats still remain for as low as $20. Seats on the secondary market are the most expensive of the four NBA play-in games, with an average purchase price of $191, according to TickPick.