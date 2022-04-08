The Minnesota Twins start their season Friday at 3:10pm at Target Field against the Seattle Mariners. If you're not a die-hard fan, here's a guide to faking it.

Conversation starter: You are always safe saying the Twins need better pitching — that's been the case for 15 years. This season is no different.

Everyone's favorite: Center fielder Byron Buxton is perhaps the most exciting player in baseball, but you never stop worrying that he will get injured.

The Correa conundrum: The Twins somehow signed one of the best baseball players in the game, but one involved with the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal from 2017 and 2018. We can forgive Carlos Correa for this only if he plays great.

We don't talk about New York: The Twins' biggest rival is the Yankees, who have knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs six straight times since 2003.

Yankees fans don't feel the same way about the Twins. They barely know we exist.

How to change the topic from baseball: Mention that manager Rocco Baldelli is a Deadhead (Grateful Dead fan) or Phish superfan. Then pivot to music.

If that doesn't work, wait until hot prospect Jose Miranda gets called up from St. Paul and mention that he is a second cousin to Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now you're talking musicals.

Two stars in the making:

Alex Kirilloff: Should be hitting doubles off the Target Field limestone all summer.

Should be hitting doubles off the Target Field limestone all summer. Jhoan Duran: Throws 100 mph and could be a future closer.

Who to follow: There's a great stable of Twins beat writers, including Aaron Gleeman, Dan Hayes, Phil Miller, and Betsy Helfand.

Ballpark hacks: Long line at Gates 34 and 6? Nick's always had luck at Gate 14.

Biking to the ballpark on the Cedar Lake Trail is great. Tons of racks available, too.

Best value at Target Field: Holy Land and the mega cans of PBR are gone this year, so the $11 Turkey To Go sandwich and the $5 Bud and Bud Lights are the best bang for your buck this summer.