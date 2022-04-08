Weekend events in the Twin Cities: New Eyes Fest, food trucks and more
Need weekend plans? Here are six things to check out in the Twin Cities.
🎭 Watch stage readings from Asian American playwrights during New Eyes Festival at St. Paul's Theater Mu Saturday-Sunday. Actors perform scripts without sets or costumes, and audience members can contribute feedback. Free, RSVP requested.
❤️ Come together for stories of grief, love and loss at Strike Theater's "Good Grief" performances this weekend. Speaker lineups vary between shows. $15.
🍩 Sample donuts and beers at Donut Fest in Minneapolis on Sunday. Only a few vendors have been announced. $20, including one drink ticket.
🛍 Shop The Black Market, a curated Black-owned business marketplace, at Springfest this Saturday. The indoor event will have over 50 vendors and a dozen local restaurants. Free entry.
🍻 Over 115 breweries pour exclusive and limited-release beers this Saturday at the Minnesota Craft Beer Fest. Unlimited samples included in ticket prices. $45+.
🚐 It's food truck season again! Eat your way through the East St. Paul Food Truck Festival all day Sunday, with "fair food faves" and vegan options. Free.
