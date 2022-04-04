Minnesota among top states for share of workers making over $15/hour
Minnesota has one of the nation's highest shares of workers making more than $15 an h0ur, an Oxfam America analysis of U.S. census data shows.
By the numbers: Roughly one in four Minnesota workers earn under $15 an hour. That puts us ahead of more than 40 other states.
- For context, 45% of Mississippi workers make less than $15.
State of wages: The state's minimum wage is now $10.33, several dollars higher than the federal rate. Minneapolis and St. Paul are both moving toward $15 an hour, via annual increases.
- Target and other major retailers based here have implemented their own $15 minimums as well.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.