Minnesota among top states for share of workers making over $15/hour

Torey Van Oot
Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

Minnesota has one of the nation's highest shares of workers making more than $15 an h0ur, an Oxfam America analysis of U.S. census data shows.

By the numbers: Roughly one in four Minnesota workers earn under $15 an hour. That puts us ahead of more than 40 other states.

  • For context, 45% of Mississippi workers make less than $15.

State of wages: The state's minimum wage is now $10.33, several dollars higher than the federal rate. Minneapolis and St. Paul are both moving toward $15 an hour, via annual increases.

Interactive map.

