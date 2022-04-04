Minnesota among top states for share of workers making over $15/hour

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

Minnesota has one of the nation's highest shares of workers making more than $15 an h0ur, an Oxfam America analysis of U.S. census data shows.

By the numbers: Roughly one in four Minnesota workers earn under $15 an hour. That puts us ahead of more than 40 other states.

For context, 45% of Mississippi workers make less than $15.

State of wages: The state's minimum wage is now $10.33, several dollars higher than the federal rate. Minneapolis and St. Paul are both moving toward $15 an hour, via annual increases.

Target and other major retailers based here have implemented their own $15 minimums as well.

