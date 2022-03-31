1 hour ago - Politics

Minnesota lawmakers introduce record number of bills

Torey Van Oot
state capitol
Photo: Michael Siluk/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Deals are elusive, but new bills are abound at the Minnesota State Capitol.

Driving the Revisor's office workload: House members have introduced a record 4,708 individual pieces of legislation for the two-year session, as of Wednesday, per data tracked by longtime lobbyist Gary Carlson.

Reality check: Very few of those bills will clear both chambers of the divided Legislature to get a signature from Gov. Tim Walz and become law.

Between the lines: Some of the thousands of new proposals will make it into bigger omnibus packages as the end of session nears.

  • But given the current political environment, most will end up a vehicle for lawmakers to signal their policy priorities to colleagues and voters.

Prolific policymakers: Rep. John Huot (91) and Sen. Karla Bigham (136), both Democrats, are the top introducers so far, Carlson tells Axios.

  • Among freshmen, DFL Rep. Athena Hollins (60) and GOP Sen. Zach Duckworth (103) lead the pack.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more