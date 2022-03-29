The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.

604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000

Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.

Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet. Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage.

Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage. Asking price: $285,000.

$285,000. Sold for: $290,000.

$290,000. Listing agent: Shane Montoya.

Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya

Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya

Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya

Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.

One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet. Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.

One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill. Asking price: $312,500.

$312,500. Sold for: $290,000.

$290,000. Listing agent: Tish Watson.

Photo courtesy of Tish Watson

Photo courtesy of Tish Watson

1129 43rd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights — $295,300