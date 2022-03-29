What $300K gets you in the Twin Cities real estate market
The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.
- Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.
604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000
- Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.
- Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage.
- Asking price: $285,000.
- Sold for: $290,000.
- Listing agent: Shane Montoya.
500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005, Minneapolis — $290,000
- Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.
- Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.
- Asking price: $312,500.
- Sold for: $290,000.
- Listing agent: Tish Watson.
1129 43rd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights — $295,300
- Specs: Three beds, one bath; 1,810 square feet.
- Features: Three-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement.
- Asking price: $279,900.
- Sold for: $295,300.
- Listing agent: Aksana Sokurec
- See photos here.
