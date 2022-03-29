2 hours ago - Real Estate

What $300K gets you in the Twin Cities real estate market

Maxwell Millington
Living area at 500 E Grant St APT 1005, Minneapolis, MN
500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005, Minneapolis. Photo courtesy of Tish Watson

The median home sales price in the 13-county Twin Cities region was $343,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you could get below that price point.

  • Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300,000 in different neighborhoods in the Twin Cities.
604 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul — $290,000
  • Specs: Three beds, two baths; 1,947 square feet.
  • Features: Hardwood floors, fireplace, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sunroom, basement family room with bathroom, insulated two-car garage.
  • Asking price: $285,000.
  • Sold for: $290,000.
  • Listing agent: Shane Montoya.
Outside of home at 604 Lexington Parkway North, St. Paul, MN.
Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya
Living room at 604 Lexington Parkway North, St. Paul MN
Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya
Kitchen area at 604 Lexington Parkway North St. Paul, MN
Photo courtesy of Shane Montoya
500 E Grant St., Apt. 1005, Minneapolis — $290,000
  • Specs: One bed, two baths; 1,124 square feet.
  • Features: One attached garage space, wood flooring, fireplace, balcony with gas grill.
  • Asking price: $312,500.
  • Sold for: $290,000.
  • Listing agent: Tish Watson.
Outside of condominium at 500 E Grant St APT 1005, Minneapolis, MN
Photo courtesy of Tish Watson
Living area at 500 E Grant St APT 1005, Minneapolis, MN
Photo courtesy of Tish Watson
1129 43rd Ave. NE, Columbia Heights — $295,300
  • Specs: Three beds, one bath; 1,810 square feet.
  • Features: Three-car garage, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement.
  • Asking price: $279,900.
  • Sold for: $295,300.
  • Listing agent: Aksana Sokurec
  • See photos here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Twin Cities stories

No stories could be found

Twin Citiespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more