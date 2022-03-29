Screen Time: Sen. Julia Coleman's go-to apps for juggling work and kids

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota State Sen. Julia Coleman has her hands full.

The Carver County Republican, first elected in 2020, is taking a lead role on key aspects of the Senate GOP's tax agenda this year.

Plus: Coleman and her husband have three boys under 3, including 10-month-old twins born prematurely after a complicated pregnancy.

For our latest "Screen Time" interview, Axios Twin Cities caught up with Coleman about how she uses her devices to get it all done.

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 11 Pro, but I am considering getting an upgrade soon. Send suggestions!

👇 First tap of the day: WhatsApp. I catch up on my family chat that usually gets at least 60 messages while I’m asleep.

📖 Favorite app: Audible! With my hands filled with babies and long drives to and from the Capitol, it’s the best way for me to catch up on my "reading."

🐦 Go-to news source: Twitter helps me to stay up-to-date on Minnesota news before it hits mainstream media, but I stand by my position that Twitter is a horrible platform.

🗒️ Best tech tool for staying organized: The shared notes feature is a must-have in our household. We keep up-to-date on grocery lists, household tasks, etc.

🎙️ Podcast queue: Anything crime/mystery related is a favorite for me!

📺 Streaming: I turned 30 recently, so it seemed like the right time in my life to get hooked on "Grey's Anatomy."

📚 Reading list: Anything by Rachel Hollis.

🎧 Must-have for moms of multiples: Noise-canceling headphones.

