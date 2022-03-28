Minnesota offers free home rapid tests instead of mail-in PCR program

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Minnesota is phasing out its at-home PCR testing program.

What's new: The state's home saliva test partnership with Vault Health ends March 31.

Yes, but: Households can order up to four free at-home rapid antigen tests from the state, starting Tuesday.

Driving the strategy shift: State officials say demand for the PCR tests has plummeted.

Last week, Minnesotans ordered about 1,400 kits, compared to 16,600 at the height of the January Omicron surge.

Of note: There's no need to throw out Vault tests you already ordered.

The company will continue to process unexpired kits through December 2022.

The bottom line: Communities across the country are making changes to COVID testing and vaccination sites, even as experts warn another wave could be on the horizon, an Axios Local report found.