Minnesota offers free home rapid tests instead of mail-in PCR program

Torey Van Oot
Illustration of an arrow made out of cotton swabs.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Minnesota is phasing out its at-home PCR testing program.

What's new: The state's home saliva test partnership with Vault Health ends March 31.

Yes, but: Households can order up to four free at-home rapid antigen tests from the state, starting Tuesday.

Driving the strategy shift: State officials say demand for the PCR tests has plummeted.

  • Last week, Minnesotans ordered about 1,400 kits, compared to 16,600 at the height of the January Omicron surge.

Of note: There's no need to throw out Vault tests you already ordered.

  • The company will continue to process unexpired kits through December 2022.

The bottom line: Communities across the country are making changes to COVID testing and vaccination sites, even as experts warn another wave could be on the horizon, an Axios Local report found.

  • Gov. Tim Walz told Axios earlier this month officials here are transitioning to managing an "endemic" phase of the virus.
