U.S. Senate confirms Andrew Luger as Minnesota's U.S. attorney

Andrew Luger is once again Minnesota's U.S. attorney.

Driving the news: The U.S. Senate voted 60 to 36 Thursday to confirm Luger, President Biden's pick for the post.

Luger, who most recently worked in private practice, also served in the role from 2014 to 2017, after he was appointed by former President Obama.

Why it matters: The U.S. attorney has power to investigate and prosecute federal crimes that happen here.

Flashback: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell had used a procedural move to put a hold on the nomination over concerns about the sentence for a man convicted of setting a deadly blaze on Lake Street during the 2020 riots.

Luger was not involved in that case.

What they're saying: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, who backed his reappointment, said in a statement that she's "confident that his experience, dedication to public service, and commitment to justice will help him lead the U.S. Attorney's office in Minnesota with integrity," per the Star Tribune.

The other side: Luger's nomination drew criticism from some community activists who have concerns about how a Countering Violent Extremism program launched during his previous time in the role impacted Somali youth.

Of note: Luger hasn't issued a public statement on his reappointment.