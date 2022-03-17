Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Mother Dough Bakery's lucky latte
Mother Dough Bakery in Minneapolis' Capella Tower is making limited-edition "Pot 'o' Gold" lattes Thursday.
- The St. Patrick's Day treats are topped with edible gold leaves and a real (chocolate-painted) four leaf clover.
Of note: It'll cost you a pot of gold. (AKA, $25.)
Yes, but: You get to keep the custom mug.
Visit: 225 S 6th St., Minneapolis.
