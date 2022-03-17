31 mins ago - Food and Drink

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Mother Dough Bakery's lucky latte

Audrey Kennedy
A photo of a St. Patrick's Day latte from Mother Dough Bakery
Photo courtesy of Mother Dough Bakery

Mother Dough Bakery in Minneapolis' Capella Tower is making limited-edition "Pot 'o' Gold" lattes Thursday.

  • The St. Patrick's Day treats are topped with edible gold leaves and a real (chocolate-painted) four leaf clover.

Of note: It'll cost you a pot of gold. (AKA, $25.)

Yes, but: You get to keep the custom mug.

Visit: 225 S 6th St., Minneapolis.

