Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Mother Dough Bakery's lucky latte

Mother Dough Bakery in Minneapolis' Capella Tower is making limited-edition "Pot 'o' Gold" lattes Thursday.

The St. Patrick's Day treats are topped with edible gold leaves and a real (chocolate-painted) four leaf clover.

Of note: It'll cost you a pot of gold. (AKA, $25.)

Yes, but: You get to keep the custom mug.

Visit: 225 S 6th St., Minneapolis.