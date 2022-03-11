2 hours ago - Things to Do

3 things to do this weekend in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
It's about to be daylight saving time, so make the most of your weekend before you set your clocks forward. Here are three events for those looking to get out of the house.

🌴 Pretend the cold is over at Saturday's Escape The Winter Party, an all-day warm weather celebration at Minneapolis Cider Company. Tropical attire is encouraged, but bring a coat. Free.

🍀 Celebrate St. Paddy's Day early this Sunday at An Irish Day of Dance in St. Paul, featuring Celtic music, dancing and vendors. $5.

🧊 Bring your bowling balls and three teammates to ShamROC Ice Bowling on Saturday for a competition on ice. $50 per team.

